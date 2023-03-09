MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Position Reduced by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $232.72 on Thursday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $132.56 and a 1-year high of $522.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). The firm had revenue of $132.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($8.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

