Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 36,341 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTRGet Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

