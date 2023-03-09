Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CFO James Daniel Fay Sells 36,341 Shares

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $102,845.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matterport Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Matterport, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Matterport Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Matterport by 139.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 93.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

