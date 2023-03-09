Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,408 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPX stock opened at $58.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

