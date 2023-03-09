Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells $113,263.29 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) EVP Richard Ruedy sold 2,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,263.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,903.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $58.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 63.30% and a negative net margin of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $40.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,089 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $8,148,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus raised their target price on Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Silk Road Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

