Ethic Inc. Invests $280,000 in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter valued at $131,000. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comstock Resources

In other news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,997.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Morris E. Foster bought 14,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

NYSE CRK opened at $11.96 on Thursday. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

See Also

