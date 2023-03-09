Ethic Inc. Takes $263,000 Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 19,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Barnes Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Barnes Group stock opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.00%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Featured Articles

