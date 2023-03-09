Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Roth Capital

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on TENX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, January 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of TENX stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.60. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $17.00.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
