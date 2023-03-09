Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,355 Shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.10% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter worth about $27,421,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,794,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 29.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 313,446 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 210.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after buying an additional 237,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $45.29 on Thursday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $50.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 2.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.58.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet spaces, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

