Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 73,535 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,535 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dynatrace by 58.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.5% during the third quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,386,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 419,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dynatrace by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 70.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 97,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,482 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,043,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $216,232.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,524,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,868,479 shares of company stock worth $671,159,313. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

NYSE:DT opened at $42.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.12. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.08.

Dynatrace Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.