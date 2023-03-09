SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 664,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 101,368 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.80% of SunCoke Energy worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 179.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SunCoke Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $806.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.25. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 13,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $137,366.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

