Lifesci Capital Comments on Inhibrx, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Inhibrx in a report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.99) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Inhibrx’s current full-year earnings is ($3.42) per share.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday.

Inhibrx Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Inhibrx

NASDAQ INBX opened at $23.34 on Thursday. Inhibrx has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Inhibrx by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,455,580.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 32,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $781,914.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,122,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,455,580.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $256,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,233,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,303.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,546 in the last three months. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Inhibrx

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.