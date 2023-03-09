Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.93) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MRNS. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.
