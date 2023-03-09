ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 14,241 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 14.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 73.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in HUYA during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUYA. China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.30 to $4.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on HUYA from $4.60 to $6.30 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of HUYA opened at $4.13 on Thursday. HUYA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

