ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $159,000 Investment in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Overstock.com by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Overstock.com from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

OSTK stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

