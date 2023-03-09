ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 257 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $170,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,950.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,917,123 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $102.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.26. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $103.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

