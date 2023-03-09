ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 1,402 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of GSK by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,339 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,201,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,924,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $33.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $68.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.3404 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Several research firms have commented on GSK. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.84) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

