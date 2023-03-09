ETF Managers Group LLC Has $195,000 Holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,461,000 after acquiring an additional 224,357 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DigitalOcean by 77.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $36.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.78, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $63.17.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. DigitalOcean’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 106,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,662,941.98. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 76,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,242.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,721,028 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on DigitalOcean from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.54.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

