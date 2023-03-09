ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,369 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ SNY opened at $47.23 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.52%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.