ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

ETF Managers Group LLC reduced its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BOX by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in BOX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 27,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BOX by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in BOX by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in BOX by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 129,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,520,414.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BOX news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 53,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,520,414.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $382,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,316,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,679,649.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,877,651 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 540.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOX. StockNews.com cut shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BOX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

BOX Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

Featured Articles

