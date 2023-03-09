Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCA. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $251.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Stories

