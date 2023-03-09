Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTV. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Aptiv by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 56,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,576,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,325,000 after purchasing an additional 75,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,899 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aptiv from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Shares of APTV opened at $116.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.57. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total transaction of $771,940.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.82, for a total value of $771,940.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,226,948.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William T. Presley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,539,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,330 shares of company stock worth $2,247,381. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

