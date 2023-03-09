Federated Hermes Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.08% of Ashland worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ashland by 17.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ashland by 25.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Ashland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $100.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.58. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.32%.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.