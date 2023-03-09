Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 15,557 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,082 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 244.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SouthState

In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,469.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,989,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 630 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $50,834.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock worth $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Down 0.4 %

SouthState stock opened at $79.57 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a 1-year low of $72.25 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 30.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Featured Stories

