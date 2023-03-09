Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,961 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Hillenbrand worth $4,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $2,188,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

NYSE:HI opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.12.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $655.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

