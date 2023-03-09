Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells $49,867.16 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 6th, Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12.

VNDA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 50,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

