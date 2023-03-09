Insider Selling: Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Sells $49,867.16 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $49,867.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,036.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Kevin Patrick Moran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 6th, Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
VNDA opened at $6.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.96. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.04 million, a PE ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 0.72.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
