ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Releases Earnings Results

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 54.79% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $71.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. ThredUp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

ThredUp Price Performance

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ThredUp has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 52,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ThredUp in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in ThredUp by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ThredUp

Several research firms have recently commented on TDUP. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of ThredUp to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ThredUp from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.91.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

