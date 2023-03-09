ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 51.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RNG stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $129.72.
In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners downgraded shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.
RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.
