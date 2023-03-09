ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 2,696 Shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of ARBE opened at $3.87 on Thursday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $9.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 74.78% and a negative net margin of 1,151.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

