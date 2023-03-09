ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MYPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Trading Down 1.9 %

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

Shares of MYPS opened at $3.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $468.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.34. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

(Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.