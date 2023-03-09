ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stock Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APP has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on AppLovin from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 961,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 65,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $897,835.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,564,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,559,347.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 961,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,199,612.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 902,657 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

APP opened at $13.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $58.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

