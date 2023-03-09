ETF Managers Group LLC Decreases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,548 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Under Armour during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 25.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Trading Down 0.4 %

Under Armour Company Profile

UA opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.28. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.63.

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.