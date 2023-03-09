Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $657,000 Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,036 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PXD opened at $204.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $190.99 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.22 and a 200-day moving average of $235.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.92%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.53.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

