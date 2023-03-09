30,651 Shares in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Insmed by 42.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
INSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.
Insmed Trading Down 0.9 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,460.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $57,460.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,411.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.
About Insmed
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Insmed (INSM)
- Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.