Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $671,000 Investment in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Public Storage by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after purchasing an additional 527,777 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $118,942,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 871,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,147,000 after buying an additional 224,441 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,157,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,023,993,000 after purchasing an additional 186,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $300.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $294.59 and a 200 day moving average of $299.28. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

