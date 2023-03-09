Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 65,372 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,685 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 65,372 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at about $181,700,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,107.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,220,453,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,843 shares of company stock valued at $4,927,095. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM opened at $182.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $222.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.95 billion, a PE ratio of 871.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

