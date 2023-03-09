Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 3,777 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,651,000 after acquiring an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,328,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 261,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

FBP stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is 35.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

