Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 103,830 Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,126,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $567,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,878,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,568,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PR opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Permian Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 4.54.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.42%.

In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

