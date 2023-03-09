Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires 4,258 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,043,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,198,000 after buying an additional 48,804 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 18.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,590,146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,794,000 after buying an additional 558,630 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,544,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,779,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,529,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,900,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $18,270,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $11.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 35,456 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total transaction of $609,134.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

SBH opened at $15.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

