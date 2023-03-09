Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 7,743 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,313,000 after buying an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,589,000 after buying an additional 387,701 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after buying an additional 362,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,338,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,714,000 after buying an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

NYSE PNW opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Siebert Williams Shank increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.55.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

