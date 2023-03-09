First Trust Advisors LP Sells 279,669 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,583 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 279,669 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $546,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 13.9% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 527,424 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $78,307,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 54,285 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $209.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.30. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $22.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.66 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.96.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

