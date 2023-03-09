First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Kroger worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 1,377.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,941,689. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE:KR opened at $47.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

