BlackRock Inc. Sells 20,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,095,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.06% of Fox Factory worth $402,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $119.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

FOXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

