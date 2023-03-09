First Trust Advisors LP Buys 628,577 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 169.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,577 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.25% of Vistra worth $20,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 347.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on VST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Vistra Stock Down 1.2 %

Vistra Increases Dividend

VST opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

See Also

