First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,819,924 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $21,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,288,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 16.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,176,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NLY shares. Argus lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading started coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $20.37 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

