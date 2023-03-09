First Trust Advisors LP Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,147 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.45% of Oshkosh worth $20,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2,616.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Oshkosh from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $88.37 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $69.30 and a one year high of $111.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.06 and its 200 day moving average is $87.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.