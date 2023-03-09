First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723,377 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.57% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $20,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.03.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Down 8.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of SHLS opened at $24.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $24.85. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,524,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shoals Technologies Group news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 3,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,966.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,964 shares in the company, valued at $11,359,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 12,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $344,503.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,524,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,194 shares of company stock worth $1,875,168 over the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

