Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 10,459 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its stake in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,459 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 728.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Matthews International by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Matthews International Co. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.10%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

