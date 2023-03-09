Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,982 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Biogen were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Biogen by 614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,666,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,947,000 after acquiring an additional 227,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Biogen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.50. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.