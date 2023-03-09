Engineers Gate Manager LP Makes New $714,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,792,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,727,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,305,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after purchasing an additional 91,207 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,456 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $85.33 on Thursday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.32 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.29 and its 200-day moving average is $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.14.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $2,150,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,823 shares in the company, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

