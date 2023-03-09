Engineers Gate Manager LP Purchases New Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Helios Technologies by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 761,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,123,000 after purchasing an additional 94,638 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Helios Technologies by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 77,983 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,282,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Helios Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,668,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,631,000 after purchasing an additional 46,746 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,161,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $48.27 and a one year high of $83.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.88%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.